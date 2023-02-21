KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,312. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

