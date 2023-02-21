Komodo 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00197897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00077041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

