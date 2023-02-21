Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $304.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of LH traded down $6.35 on Tuesday, reaching $249.91. 198,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.74. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $13,238,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

