Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Increased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 524.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

