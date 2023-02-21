Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $23.03 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Further Reading

