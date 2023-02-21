Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:LB opened at C$35.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.9075862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.