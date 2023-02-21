Lear Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Lear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.96. 651,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $172.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.