Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.40

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 40460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 69.26% and a negative net margin of 252.41%. The business had revenue of C$0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

