Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Up 1.8 %

LDOS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.24. 1,282,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,282. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

