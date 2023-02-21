Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

