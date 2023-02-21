Liberty Latin America (LILA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.3 %

LILA stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $112,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

