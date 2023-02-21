Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Gap Down to $176.29

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.29, but opened at $168.71. Lincoln Electric shares last traded at $168.92, with a volume of 109,318 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

