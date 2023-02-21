LINK Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. LINK has a market capitalization of $357.78 million and $1.65 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINK has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $53.13 or 0.00213600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

