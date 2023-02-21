Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $93.45 million and $302,536.39 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

