Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 2,880,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,490,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

