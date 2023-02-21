Lundin Gold (LUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Lundin Gold to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE LUG opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.68.
In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,552.81. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock worth $3,420,141. Corporate insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
