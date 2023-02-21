Lundin Gold (LUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Lundin Gold to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE LUG opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,552.81. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock worth $3,420,141. Corporate insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

