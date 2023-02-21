Mammoth 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,193.96 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $32,193.96 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00213863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,649.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.0021628 USD and is down -9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,502.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.