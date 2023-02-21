Mane Global Capital Management LP Invests $33.89 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 637,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,890,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 5.7% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,038,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. 233,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,869. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,107. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

