Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 2.0% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,010,523 shares of company stock valued at $49,557,190 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

