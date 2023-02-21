Mane Global Capital Management LP Sells 14,098 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.6% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,066.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

