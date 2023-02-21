Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes $20.15 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,149,000. Uber Technologies comprises 3.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 8,393,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652,627. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

