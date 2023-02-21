Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $1.02 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $35.30 or 0.00141834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

