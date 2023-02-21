Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.35-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 451,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,666. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $573.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

