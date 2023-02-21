Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.35-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.
Manitowoc Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 451,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,666. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $573.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
See Also
