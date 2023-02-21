Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.