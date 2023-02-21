Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 656,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

