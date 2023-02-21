Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 350 ($4.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 331.60 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 716,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.21. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 733 ($8.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marshalls Company Profile

In other Marshalls news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,986.01 ($24,067.93).

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

