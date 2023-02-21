Mdex Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $105.08 million and $32.49 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,678,637 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

