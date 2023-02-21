Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 54,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 96,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.