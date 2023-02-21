Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRGet Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 54,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 96,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

