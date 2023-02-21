Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 54,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 96,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89.
Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
