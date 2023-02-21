Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Medtronic worth $131,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

