Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Medtronic worth $131,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

