Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $54.52 million and $649,567.10 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00013254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,915,990 coins and its circulating supply is 16,930,968 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

