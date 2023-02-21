Metis (MTS) Price Reaches $0.0023

Metis (MTS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Metis token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $123,064.74 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00420697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.80 or 0.27867748 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

