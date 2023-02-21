MGO Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGOL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

MGO Global’s (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. MGO Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During MGO Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MGO Global Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of MGOL stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. MGO Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global Inc is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc is headquartered in Florida.

