MGO Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGOL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

MGO Global’s (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. MGO Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During MGO Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
MGO Global Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of MGOL stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. MGO Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.
MGO Global Company Profile
