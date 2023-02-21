MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients comprises about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of MGPI opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

