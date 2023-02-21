Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,811 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Micron Technology worth $302,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

