MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 425,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MillerKnoll (MLKN)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.