MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 425,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

