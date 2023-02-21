Mina (MINA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.83 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Mina has a market capitalization of $843.30 million and approximately $86.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 845,667,444 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 845,159,887.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.04104342 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $98,359,667.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

