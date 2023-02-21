Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.15

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00419338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.27777702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

