Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Purchases A$72,640.00 in Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) insider Damien Frawley purchased 32,000 shares of Mirvac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$72,640.00 ($50,096.55).
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Mirvac Group
