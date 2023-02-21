Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Purchases A$72,640.00 in Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) insider Damien Frawley purchased 32,000 shares of Mirvac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$72,640.00 ($50,096.55).

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

