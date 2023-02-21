Mizuho Boosts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $45.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

