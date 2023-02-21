MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 11,453 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

