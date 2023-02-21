MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,076,000 after buying an additional 159,136 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 15,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.91.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

