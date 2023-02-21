MML Investors Services LLC Has $26.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,278,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

