MML Investors Services LLC Has $28.35 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 153.0% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,022,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,577,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

