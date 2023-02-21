MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,915 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.59 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.