MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 276.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 51,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,499,000 after buying an additional 88,598 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 444,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,165,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.