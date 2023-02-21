Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) vs. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Financial Analysis

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobileye Global and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 15 1 2.89 ACI Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus price target of $43.65, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 1.22 -$82.00 million N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.13 $127.79 million $1.38 18.83

This table compares Mobileye Global and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACI Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 11.23% 15.27% 5.79%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Mobileye Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a Level 4 solution, which comprise a set of autonomous driving technology solutions, such as Self-Driving System & Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility as a Service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

