Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

