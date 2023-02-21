Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.55. 425,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

