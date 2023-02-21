Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.73. 523,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,872. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

