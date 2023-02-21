Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $127.78. 887,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

